Tividale won’t be timid in FA Cup insists boss Dave King

Tividale Manager Dave King

Tivi head to Cheshire to face the Northern Premier League outfit firm underdogs but King is in confident mood as his team look to progress past the preliminary round for the second year running.

He said: “We expect it will be a tough game but while we will respect them, we won’t fear them.

“Witton obviously play at a higher level than us but we performed well against step four opponents in pre-season and this is a chance for players to show what they can do.

“It’s a big round for teams at our level. If we get through this there is a chance of getting a big local non-league name in the next round, such as Stourbridge, Bromsgrove or Tamworth.”

Prize money of £1,444 for every team which progresses also provides an added incentive.

King, who oversaw a large-scale squad overhaul at Packwood Road during the summer, will be without defender Louis Ezewele and midfielder Taylor Townsend, the latter serving a one-match suspension. Jason Wood and Lewis Taylor-Boyce are also missing through injury.

Tivi’s trip north is comfortably the longest faced by any Midlands club, in a competition supposedly still in a regionalised phase.

Both Lye Town and Wolves Casuals have the benefit of being drawn at home, the former hosting Kidsgrove Athletic, while the latter welcome Stone Old Alleynians.

With the Cup taking centre stage, Darlaston Town host Worcester City in one of just two fixtures taking place in the Midland Premier League. Dean Gill’s men have one win and one defeat so far.

AFC Wulfrunians host Bewdley Town in the other Premier League match, though there is a full programme in Division One where Bilston Town will aim to continue their perfect start when they visit AFC Bridgnorth.

Cradley Town host OJM Black Country, while Dudley Town, with one win, one draw and a defeat so far, will look to find some consistent form when they visit Smethwick Rangers.