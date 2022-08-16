Darlaston get off to a flyer with a thumping win

The newly-promoted side took just two minutes to find the back of the net when Keiron Miller put them ahead.

He found a second after 37 minutes, to give Darlaston a 2-0 half-time lead, before Dominic Dell made it 3-0 just 12 minutes into the second half.

Rivel Mardenborough added a late fourth to propel Darlaston to top of the division after the opening weekend of league games.

Wolverhampton Casuals also made a winning start as they beat Tividale 2-1 at home with an added time winner.

Jamie Hunt gave the visitors the lead before Nathaniel Graham equalised for the Cassies.

Matthew Hearsey notched the late winning goal to give the Cassies a winning start.

Elsewhere in the league, Bewdley also tasted victory with a 2-1 win over Romulus, while AFC Wulfrunians and Walsall Wood played out a 0-0 draw and Lichfield City drew 2-2 with Highgate United.

There was a heavy loss to Lye Town, who were beaten 3-0 by newly-promoted Atherstone Town, while Stone Old Alleyians lost 1-0 away at Studley and Stourport Swifts lost 1-0 away at Racing Club Warwick.

Meanwhile, in Division One, Bilston Town Community made it three wins from three with a 4-1 victory away at Heath Hayes. Daniel Westwood scored all four on an incredible afternoon.

Wednesfield won their first game of the season, beating Nuneaton Griff 1-0 thanks to a goal from Aman Nandra.

Smethwick Rangers remain sixth in the table after a 2-2 draw with Coton Green, while Cradley Town lost 1-0 to Ashby Ivanhoe and Wolverhampton Sporting Community lost 1-0 to Chelmsley Town.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall played out a 0-0 draw with Ashville, despite beating them 2-1 the week before.