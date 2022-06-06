Notification Settings

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal heading to Tamworth

Southern League Premier side Tamworth have announced their pre-season schedule - with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal set to visit The Lamb next month.

In preparation for the next campaign - the Staffordshire side will face the likes of Hinkley and Kettering, and sandwiched inbetween those fixtures they will welcome the Asian Champions League winners.

It is a bizarre pre-season match up that came to fruition thanks to an ambassador the Saudi Arabian club.

Tamworth's general manager Scott Rickard's explains: "I was put in touch with Sir Dave Richards (former FA Premier League chairman) who works as an Ambassador for Al Hilal.

"He mentioned that they are at a training camp at St George’s Park for a few weeks and are looking for fixtures.

"After a few emails they agreed that they would like to come to play at the Lamb, which is a real coup for us when you look at the other games they have arranged against Championship clubs.

"It is a great game for Tamworth, especially when you consider the level they play at in world football."

It comes just a season after Al Hilal took on Chelsea in the World Club Football Championships - with many of their side set to line-up for Saudi Arabia in this year's World Cup.

Their side is largely made up of players from Saudi - however their side could include former West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira who joined the club from the Baggies in 2021.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

