Super Sundats are just four-midable

Charity

A 3-1 victory against Warstones Wanderers Sunday saw them lift the Wolverhampton Sunday League's prestigious Charity Cup.

That victory completed the quadruple following their Division One title success and victories in the finals of the Oakley Cup and the Birmingham County FA's Roger Wood Memorial Cup.

Sundats gained an early advantage against Warstones when Omar Haughton opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

Two goals in the space of two second-half minutes then effectively ended the contest/

Jay Holdcroft found the net after 48 minutes with Haughton quickly adding his second of the game.

Nathan Cain grabbed a consolation for Warstones with three minutes remaining.

The league is now welcoming applications from new teams for the 2022-23 season.

Interested clubs should contact league secretary Phil Reade on 07930 561837 for further information.

"It's a remarkable achievement to win four trophies in one season.

"It's also great to see teams from our league excelling in the outside cup competitions.

"Sundats won the Roger Wood Memorial Cup while Hawkins Sports lifted the Lichfield Cup and the Staffs FA Cup. And Down Syndrome were beaten finalists in the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup.