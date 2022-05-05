Thrilling semi-finals day in Beacon Sunday League

This week saw last four ties completed in the Chell, Cater and Roger Brindley Memorial Cup knockouts with only one goal margins deciding all five ties played, writes Dave McLean.

The remaining encounter in the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup (for over 30s) proved just the tonic for Casuals Vets as they edged a 2-1 success against Springvale Albion Vets.

In the first half Casuals took a vital 2-0 lead through a Jimmy Scragg double but then had a player red carded.

It resulted in Casuals having to defend strongly after the break and, although they conceded a Dave Darrell reply, the former side held on and will now face AFC Wulrunians in the final at the Castlecroft ground on May 10 (ko 7.45pm).

This Sunday (May 8) will see a double header at the same venue with the finals of the Chell Cup (2pm) and Cater Cup (6.30pm).

In the first final, CTS United and Claregate Park Rangers clinched their places with respective wins over Dudley Rangers (2-1) and Sedgley Sporting (3-2).

CTS won a thrilling extra time clash over Dudley after trailing 1-0 in normal time until the dying minutes.

Anton Nesbeth had given Dudley a slender advantage before Akio Ellis and Rhyce Brown hit back for CTS.

Claregate also trailed early on to a Leigh Edwards goal before drawing level before the break through Alex Cameron.

Two quick goals in a ten minute spell from Nathan Ratcliffe and Rodney Williams gave Claregate a crucial two goal lead and they held Sedgley at bay in the closing stages despite a second goal from Edwards.

Penalties were needed to separate Brandhall Colts and Trysull Athletic in their Cater Cup semi.

Trysull forced the early pressure and led through Dan Hickman, before Connor Armstrong and Jakob Burroughs hit back for Brandhall.

A last minute Jake Cope equaliser in 90 minutes eventually led to penalties deciding this tie and Brandhall secured a place in the final, winning 5-3 on spot kicks.

In the other Cater semi final Gornal won the all Rangers battle against Sedgley 3-2 after a goalless first half.