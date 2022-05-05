New boys Widdas scoop Beacon Sunday League's top cup

Widdas

In a closely-fought NDT Midlands Lester Charity Cup final, at AFC Wulrunians’ ground, the Gornal-based outfit – who were only formed last summer – edged a 2-1 triumph over Trysull Athletic, writes Dave McLean.

The first of this season’s Beacon finals was only two minutes old when Widdas broke the deadlock.

Sam Bratt-Wyton got in behind the Trysull defence and delivered a low cross for Matt Foster to add the finishing touch.

Five minutes on and Trysull were denied an equaliser when Callum Kearney’s fierce drive was tipped over superb by agile Widdas keeper Rich Roper. The response came from the skilful Nathan Guest for Widdas who twice fired just over with opportunities from the edge of the Trysull box.

Trysull hit back through the power of striker Will Spruce who created a chance but saw his effort kept out by Roper.

After Nathan Guest was denied by a fine timely tackle in the box by Trysull’s Nathan Williams, Athletic got back on terms.

Just seven minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, Dominic Constable whipped in a powerful cross from the touchline and his effort flew over Roper and nestled in the far corner of the

net.

Clear-cut chances were somewhat restricted after that as both teams battled to find a winner but Jordan Butcher drilled just over for Trysull on 66 minutes.

Five minutes later and Widdas broke away to claim what proved to be the match winner. Matt Foster broke down the left and his cross took a deflection off an opponent and, in a crowded goalmouth, Athletic keeper Jimmy Harris was unable to keep the ball out.

After Butcher headed wide from close range on 82 minutes, Nathan Guest nearly grabbed a third for Widdas but was denied by a post.