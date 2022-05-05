Bentley boys are spot-on as they bag the cup spoils

Celebration time for AFC Bentley Sunday following their victory in the Ken Pemberton Cup final Picture: Phil Reade

A tense affair at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane base saw Bentley prevail 5-3 in the shootout, with the clash having finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The game got off to a lively start, with both teams eager to make their mark.

It was Pelsall who landed the first blow as a free-kick was swung in and Harry Woods rose highest to head home.

Bentley started to settle after conceding the opener, coming up with some nice attacking moves and winning a succession of corners.

They equalised before half-time from one of those as Jon Benton reacted quickly inside the box to make it 1-1.

The beginning of the second half saw Bentley control the tempo, with Darrell Gillett having a chance to put them in front but seeing his looping effort roll wide.

Liam Smith also had a shot on target, but it was Pelsall who went in front again through Josh Nixon’s smart finish.

Determined Bentley stuck at it and an inspired substitution saw Lewis Roberts level the scores with his first touch, volleying Gillett’s cross into the net.

Shot-stopper Kieran Huntington stepped up as it went to penalties to seal a hard-fought triumph and wrap up a league and cup double for Division Four outfit Bentley.

Also celebrating cup glory are Hawkins Sports Sunday as the Division One side beat Crescent FC 2-1 in the Staffordshire Sunday Challenge Cup final.

Hawkins were gifted an early lead as a misplaced goal kick allowed Callum Head to open the scoring.

Crescent would respond with a series of chances, but they were thwarted by the superb Nick Lewis on several occasions.

Head notched his second after the break before a late consolation for Crescent.

Codsall Legion Sundats have another final to look forward to after they put five past Hill Top Rangers in the Oakley Cup semi-finals.

Jay Holdcroft grabbed a hat-trick while Josh Carvel and Angelo Franco were also on the scoresheet.

In the Harry Round Cup, Division Five side Dog & Partridge beat Raytheon of Division Six to book a place in the final.

Leo Head, Tyrone Head and Saul Wagstaffe (two) got the goals for Dog & Partridge.

Raytheon have the chance to make amends, however, as they get ready for tomorrow’s Terry Shinton Cup final.

They take on Down Syndrome Awareness at Wolverhampton Casuals (7pm), with adult tickets available for £5 and kids allowed in for free.

This Sunday, meanwhile, the Birmingham County Roger Wood Memorial Cup final sees Codsall face Power FC at Ray Hall Lane.

In league action, there were a couple of midweek fixtures, and Dynamo 50 Stile enjoyed a 1-0 success over Belgrade in Division Two. David Bochniak got the goal.

Balls to Cancer drew 2-2 with AFC Bradmore in Division Four.

Josh Annakin and Daniel Pugh were the Bradmore scorers, with Isaac Meggoe and Larry Adeyanju on the mark for the hosts.

Last Sunday’s set of fixtures saw Tipton Town Sunday win 2-1 against Dynamo 50 Stile in Division Two.

Balls to Cancer were on the end of a 6-1 defeat at Tettenhall.

Mark Giles and Max Hague both bagged a brace in the Division Four affair, while Brandon Manboard and Matt Simmons also chipped in. Junior Miles got the Balls to Cancer goal.