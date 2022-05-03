Darlaston and Dudley to clash in play-off semi-final

Matty Gardner wheels awy to celebrate his goal.

Darlaston host the semi-final match at the Paycare Stadium after finishing second in the league table, courtesy of a 2-1 triumph at Chelmsley Town – Maxwell Ngbeken and Ben Priest netted.

However, Dudley will go into the match buoyed by a 4-0 victory over Ashby Ivanhoe, who travel to Stapenhill in the other semi-final. Dan Danks, Mitch Lawley, Matthew Gardner and Harry Crook were Dudley’s scorers.

At the other end of the table, there was also one more relegation place to be decided on Saturday – with that going to Coventry Copsewood after their 2-1 loss at home to Bilston Town Community. Goals from Jake Short and substitute Rhys Horton secured the win for Bilston to spare Cradley Town – among others – from the threat of relegation.