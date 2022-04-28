Four teams left in Roger Brindley Memorial Cup

For the right to face Mini-Pro Golf Parks unbeaten champions Casuals Vets in the last four, Springvale Albion Vets edged a tightly-contested clash 2-1 against Bilston Old Boys, writes Dave McLean.

Claiming the crucial goals for Springvale were Sean Delaney and Daryl Gillett. Bilston kept things close thanks to Matthew Barns.

In the other play-off, AFC Wulfrunians Vets eased to a comfortable 7-0 triumph over AFC Bilbrook Vets, the goals flowing from hat-trick hero Simon Ritchie, Dean Bennett, Jacob Sedgemote, Ben Jeavons and Nathan Lodge.

AFC Wulfrunians will now meet Advanced Recruit section winners Emerald Athletic Vets in the last four. Both semi-finals are scheduled for this Sunday, May 1.

This weekend will also decide this season's finalists in the Cater Cup. Sundays semi-finals are Brandhall Colts v Trysull Athletic and Gornal Rangers v Sedgley Rangers.

Contesting this season's Clinton Cup final will be AFC Goldthorne and Wombourne Athletic who saw off Kewford Eagles (3-0) and Hagley United (2-0) respectively.

The former had Daryl Boden (two) and Kie Matthews hitting the crucial goals, while Goldthorne keeper Jack Fellows kept a clean sheet with a fine late penalty stop.

Brandon Malpass broke the deadlock for Wombourne with five minutes of the first half remaining. And, a late goal from Ben Aust clinched the tie for Athletic and a place in the final, at AFC Wulfrunians' ground on May 4.

In the Martyn Chell Cup group qualifiers, Dudley Rangers United and Blades had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 stalemate.

The draw for the Chell Cup last four is Dudley Rangers v CTS United and Sedgley Sporting v Claregate Park Rangers – ties to be played this Sunday.