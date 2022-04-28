Emerald Athletic glowing as they lift silverware

Emerald Athletic celebrate after winning the GA Evans Cup with a 4-0 victory in the final Picture: Phil Reade

Bradshaw – the son of former Wolves goalkeeper Paul, who played at Molineux in the 1970s and 1980s – scored twice in the first half of the GA Evans Cup final against Warstones Wanderers.

And after that was added to by Alan Brooks and a Tom Ray screamer in the second half, Emerald were able to lift their first silverware since 1993 – and just the second trophy since they were formed in 1984.

They will have the chance to lift a third prize in the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League when they contest the Oakley Cup final, having come through their semi-final against Dynamo 50 Stile on Sunday 2-0 thanks to goals from Karl Hodges and Mitch Evans.

Old Bush Athletic are through to the final of the Harry Round Cup after beating Wednesfield RBL 3-1 thanks to goals from Lee Willetts, Alex Bradnick and Kuda Kamire.

In the league, Hawkins Sports confirmed themselves as Division One runners-up after edging out Codsall Legion Sundats 3-2. Sam McCarthy (two) and Louie Mason netted for Hawkins, with Jay Holdcroft (two) replying for Sundats.

Luke Simmons scored the winner with the last kick of the game as Hill Top Rangers won 2-1 at Bradmore Social in Division Two. Simmons had earlier opened the scoring, only for Jaffary Mhina to cancel that out.

Brandon Manboard fired Tettenhall to a 1-0 win at AFC Willenhall in Division Four, while Luke Cockburn (two) and Larry Adeyanju helped Balls to Cancer beat Woodman Inn 3-1. Curtis Smith scored for Woodman.

But nobody can catch leaders AFC Bentley, their 2-2 draw with AFC Bradmore confirming them as champions.

Croft United beat Warstones Wanderers Wolves 2-1 in Division Six thanks to goals from Tom Smith and Shaun Steventon, while Adam Garmson, Andre James and Jordan Stephens netted for Down Syndrome Awareness in their 3-2 triumph over AFC Perton.

Mark Burgess (three), Josh Nixon (two) and Shane Grice (two) hit the goal trail in Pelsall Rangers’ 7-1 triumph at WV United. Kieran Jones scored for WV.

n The Staffordshire Sunday Cup final takes place at Brocton this evening (7.30pm) kick-off, with Hawkins Sports taking on Crescent FC.