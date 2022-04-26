Wolverhampton Casuals stay up but Bewdley's fate is unclear

Lye Town - Cameron.

Aiming to avoid all the confusion over what happens to the second-bottom side, Casuals did just that as an emphatic triumph saw them finish 17th.

The hosts were bang at it right from the first whistle at Brinsford Lane and grabbed their five goals before a late consolation for Swifts.

It sparked wild scenes of celebration in the dressing room afterwards for Adam Pearce's side, who will remain in the division for next campaign.

What is unclear, however, is what will happen to Bewdley Town after they finished second-bottom.

They signed off with a respectable 0-0 draw at AFC Wulfrunians and the Midland League tweeted afterwards to say Bewdley had been relegated.

However, FA rules state that 12 of the 16 second-bottom clubs across the step five divisions will be offered a reprieve based on points-per-game totals, so they may well avoid the drop.

Bewdley celebrated as if they had avoided relegation after the draw with Wulfrunians, who sealed their highest-ever league finish in fifth.

The final day of the Midland Premier term also saw Lichfield City seal third place as they played out a goalless draw at Highgate United.

Walsall Wood grabbed third thanks to a 3-0 win over Boldmere St Michaels and boss Harry Harris is delighted with the progress they have made.

"If somebody had said to me when I first took over that we'd finish sixth, I'd have snapped their hand off," said Harris.

"The lads have been absolutely brilliant. It shows against Boldmere, who have been up there all season. Our quality shone through.

"The team spirit is brilliant, the lads all get on, and I've thanked them all in there. Everybody has chipped in."

Lye Town finished eighth after drawing 0-0 with Shifnal Town.

Tividale came 11th following a goalless draw with title-winners Hanley Town.

In Midland One, Cradley Town gave their survival bid a massive boost as they won 3-2 at Coventry Copsewood.

Jake Crackett, Lleyton Gould and Darren Whitley were on the mark for Cradley, who sit two points above third-bottom Copsewood.

Having played all their games now, they will hope results go their way this weekend.

Khalsa Football Federation go into this weekend looking to seal safety after losing 2-1 to AFC Bridgnorth.

Like Cradley, Khalsa are hovering two points above the drop zone.

Wednesfield picked up a 5-1 win that condemned Shropshire side Shawbury United to relegation.

Darlaston Town and Dudley Town, who are both set to be in the play-offs, played out a goalless draw.

Bottom club Dudley Sports were downed 5-0 by Stapenhill. Heath Hayes fell to a 4-3 defeat at Ashby Ivanhoe.