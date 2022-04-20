Notification Settings

Wolves Casuals fight against the drop goes to last game

By Russell YoullNon leaguePublished: Comments

Wolves Casuals’ fight to avoid relegation from the Midland Premier Division will go to the final day of the season.

Monday’s 1-1 draw at Stone Old Alleynians means Cassies are two points clear of Bewdley Town and the final relegation place heading into Saturday’s home match with Stourport Swifts, where a draw would likely be enough to secure a survival.

Bewdley, who are nine goals worse off than their rivals, visit AFC Wulfrunians and need a win to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Jordan Wilson’s second half equaliser in Stone may well prove a cricital moment of the campaign with Cassies goalkeeper Jake Daniel also saving a first half penalty. Bewdley picked up just their sixth win of the season, winning 1-0 at Haughmond to climb off the bottom and condemn the Shropshire club to the drop.

At the top of the division, long-time leaders Hanley Town clinched the title and promotion with a 2-1 win over Boldmere St Michaels, the latter of whom are guaranteed a place in the step five national play-offs and may yet go up automatically depending on results elsewhere.

Lichfield City’s 3-0 win over Romulus ensures they will finish best of the rest in third. Luke Childs headed Lichfield into an early lead and though Leighton McMenemy was then sent-off, the hosts went on to win comfortably through Jack Edwards’ strike and a brilliant Sam Fitzgerald free-kick.

A stunning 30-yard effort from Kaden May set Walsall Wood on their way to a 2-1 win at Whitchurch Alport which kept alive hopes of a top-six finish. Maxim Zeulevoet got what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time, with the hosts pulling one back in the second half.

Elsewhere, Tividale missed the chance to climb into the top-10 as they were beaten 3-0 away at Shifnal Town.

With two matches remaining in Division One the four play-off teams are already known, though Darlaston Town have the chance to effectively secure home advantage through the tournament and confirm the identity of their semi-final opponents when they host Dudley Town this Saturday.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at champions Atherstone means a Darlaston win would set up a swift rematch with fifth-placed Dudley Town when the play-offs begin next month.

