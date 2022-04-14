Castlecroft will host JW Hunt Cup final

The game on Thursday, May 12, will be at AFC Wulfrunians’ ground at Castlecroft which used to be Wolves’ training ground.

The allocation of two full internationals has ruled out use of Molineux this year but the Hunt Cup committee hope they will be able to use it next season.

Castlecroft also stages the first semi-final, between Lye Town and Lichfield City on Thursday, April 21 (7.30pm).

The other semi-final is at Darlaston Town’s Paycare Stadium, Bentley Road North, Bentley, on Tuesday, April 26 (7.30pm) when Bewdley face Boldmere St Michael’s.