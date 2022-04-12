Wood secure a repeat over Tividale with another win

Walsall Wood get the win

The two rivals locked horns at The Beeches last Tuesday with Harry Harris’s side running out 2-0 winners thanks to late goals from Kevin Da Veiga Monteiro and Maxim Zeulevoet.

And they repeated the feat in front of their own supporters on Saturday.

Goals from Mitchell Tolley and Jai Verma ensured Wood ran out winners by the same scoreline yet again – with the result lifting them up to eighth in the table.

AFC Wulfrunians’ hopes of finishing third were dealt a blow after they were beaten 3-0 at Lichfield City – with City now taking over in third position.

It was also a disappointing weekend for Wolverhampton Casuals, who were thumped 4-0 by Worcester City.

Bewdley Town took the lead against Whitchurch Alport but ultimately went on to fall to a 3-1 defeat.

Stourport Swifts were beaten 1-0 at Shifnal Town.

But Stone Old Alleynians managed to pick up a point at Uttoxeter Town after the teams played out a 2-2 draw.

William Bailey put Stone ahead before Robert Hepburn and Jack Derbyshire put Uttoxeter ahead.

But a dramatic 95th-minute goal from David Abelwhite saw Stone snatch a point.

Lye Town were not in action.

In Midland League Division One, Wolverhampton Sporting Community secured a thrilling comeback victory over Cradley Town.

Sporting found themselves two goals down to Casey Collins’ double at Beeches View Avenue.

But they completely turned the clash on its head with three goals to claim the victory.

Bradley Shinton, Kieran Francis and Jacob Gwilt were on target.

Second-placed Darlaston Town 1874 fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Ashby Ivanhoe. Khalsa Football Federation and Heath Hayes played out a goalless draw.

OJM Black Country were also beaten 1-0 at home as they fell to defeat against Chelmsley Town.