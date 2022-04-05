Back to back defeats as Wulfrunians lose ground

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

With ground to make up on Boldmere St Michaels and Hanley Town, third-placed Wulfrunians needed to bounce back from defeat to Romulus last week when they arrived in Warwick.

But just 21 seconds into the game Dylan Parker gave the hosts the lead.

Josh Parsons put Racing 2-0 up before half-time, while Parker added a third – and his second – just eight minutes after the re-start.

A late strike from substitute Hanibal Salami rounded off a 4-0 win, marking a poor afternoon for Wulfrunians who sit nine points off second having played a game more.

Elsewhere in the league, Wolverhampton Casuals picked up a crucial win at home to Walsall Wood.

Jordan Wilson scored either side of the half-time break to put the Cassies in a dominant position, before Hagi Jikineh scored a late consolation for Wood.

The win was vital for third-bottom Casuals as they look to stave off relegation.

There was also an unlikely win for bottom club Bewdley Town, who came from behind to beat league leaders Hanley.

The visitors, who sit six points clear at the top of the table, took a 15th minute lead before Bewdley battled back to equalise in the 29th minute.

As they battle to survive relegation Bewdley are in desperate need of points and their prayers were answered as they were awarded an 86th minute penalty which they scored to secure an important 2-1 win.

Stourport Swifts also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Worcester City, while Stone Old Alleyians beat Highgate United 1-0.

Meanwhile in Midland League Division One, Khalsa Football Federation picked up a vital win over Cradley Town.

Following on from two impressive wins over Stapenhill and Shawbury United, Khalsa made it three in a row with a 1-0 win over Cradley.

That result leaves them two points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, Dudley Town kept up the pressure with a 3-0 win over AFC Bridgnorth, while Bilston Town Community beat Dudley Sports 4-1.

Heath Hayes drew 1-1 with Chelmsley Town, while OJM Black Country, Wednesfield and Wolverhampton Sporting Community all tasted defeat.

In a mid-table clash in the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton secured local bragging rights with a win over Stafford Town.

Jake Thomas scored the only goal of the game to give Brocton the win.