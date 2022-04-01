Wolverhampton Casuals and Walsall Wood go head-to-head after big wins

Cassies overcame Tividale 4-1 on Tuesday to lift themselves out of the drop zone thanks to a double from Joshua Hesson, a strike by Musa Ceesay and an own goal.

Daniel Smith had opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Tivi – who don’t play this weekend – before being later sent off.

Casuals are unlikely to have it all their own way again though as Walsall Wood enter tomorrow’s match on the back of a thumping 6-0 victory over Highgate United.

Hayden Purves and Jai Verma each scored twice for Wood on Tuesday, while Kevin Da Veiga Monteiro and Hagi Jikineh were also on target.

Highgate’s next task is a trip to Stone Old Alleynians, who overcame Leek Town in midweek to reach the final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

AFC Wulfrunians will be looking to consolidate third place when they travel to Racing Club Warwick, while Lichfield City and Lye Town are without games this weekend.

Stourport Swifts – 2-0 winners over Whitchurch Alport in midweek – host Worcester City, while bottom face top as Bewdley Town take on Hanley Town.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country will be looking for a result against runaway leaders Atherstone Town to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Dudley Town can move a step closer to play-off qualification when they travel to AFC Bridgnorth, while Darlaston Town – who have already qualified – have a weekend off.

In-form Khalsa Football Federation will look to move out of the bottom three when they host Cradley Town, who are in danger of being sucked into the trouble.

Elsewhere, Wolves Sporting travel to Ashby Ivanhoe, Heath Hayes visit Chelmsley Town, Dudley Town take on Bilston Town and Wednesfield host Stapenhill.

The North West Counties League Division One South comes to an end this weekend with Brocton and Stafford Town hoping to secure a top-10 finish.

The winners will look to take advantage of any slip-up from ninth-placed or 10th-placed Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Brocton thrashed Alsager Town 5-0 in the second round of the Macron Cup on Tuesday thanks to goals from Connor Haddaway (two), Kenny Devoir, Cameron Jackson and Regan Smith.