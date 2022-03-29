Davies is at double as Lye enjoy their home comforts

Match action from Dudley Town’s 2-2 draw with OJM Black Country on Saturday Pictures: Stuart Leggett

Walsall Wood were put to the sword by the hosts, for whom Davies doubled his goal tally for the season with efforts in either half.

Lye built on victory by the same scoreline against Worcester City from seven days earlier for another to make it consecutive victories at The Sports Ground.

And Grant Joshua’s side showed powers of recovery as they responded from the 2-1 midweek reverse at AFC Wulfrunians last Tuesday.

Davies led the way in front of goal to open the scoring midway through the first half and put the seal on a fine victory for the Flyers with 12 minutes remaining.

Lye climb a place to sixth in the Premier Division with the victory and have fourth-placed Lichfield, four points better off, in their sights. Walsall Wood are 12th after a first defeat in four games.

Third-placed AFC Wulfrunians lost ground in their bid to stay among the contenders for promotion after a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to seventh-placed Romulus.

Owen Watkins netted after half hour for the Birmingham visitors before substitute Jack Whelan put the contest to bed deep into stoppage time.

Leaders Hanley Town did not play but Boldmere, in second, moved six points clear of Wulfs.

Lichfield strengthened their position in fourth after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Stourport Swifts.

Chandler Pegg’s goal just after the hour was the difference between the sides, as he finished well following good work from Luke Keen and Scott Goodby.

Second-bottom Wolves Casuals earned a crucial point in an entertaining 2-2 home draw against Shifnal Town.

Casuals, who currently occupy a drop zone position, led twice but had to eventually settle for a point against the mid-table Shropshire visitors. Casuals are two points from safety.

Stone Old Alleynians, in 11th, drew level on points with Whitchurch Alport above them after a thrilling 3-2 win.

Matthew Thomas opened the scoring with a fine header before Jack Bowater slammed in the first of his double.

Alport struck back in the final seven minutes of the first half and levelled through a soft penalty, but it was to the Bowater who stole the show for the hosts with a thumping volley into the top corner to seal the points. Tividale, meanwhile, were surprisingly seen off at home 2-0 by Racing Club Warwick after goals towards the end of either half.

Rock-bottom Bewdley Town remain five points from safety after a 3-0 home defeat by Worcester City on derby day at Ribbesford Meadows.

In Division One, second-placed Darlaston Town opened the gap to Stapenhill in third with a 3-0 home win over Heath Hayes in front of more than 200 fans. Dean Gill’s Darlo have gone five games without conceding.

Rob Hanna’s equaliser earned Dudley Town a point in a 2-2 draw with OJM Black Country as fourth faced sixth. Callum Nimmo and Dave Meese scored for OJM after Matty Gardner had Town ahead. Mid-table duo Cradley and Wednesfield played out a goalless draw at Beeches View, Bilston Town lost 3-0 at Paget and Bradley Shinton netted as Wolves Sporting drew with Chelmsley.

Relegated basement boys Dudley Sports lost 1-0 at Ashby Ivanhoe.

In North West Counties First Division South, mid-table Brocton lost 1-0 at already-relegated Rocester as Julius Ndene struck a second-half winner.

Eccleshall, fourth-bottom but safe from relegation, won 2-1 at Cammell Laird thanks to Lucas Green-Birch’s first-half double.