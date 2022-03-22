Walsall Wood boss disappointed despite thrilling win

Team celebrate winning goal by Davies.

Adam McGurk’s hat-trick and a stunning Maxim Zeulovoet free-kick saw The Wood emerge victorious but they were forced to hold off a late fightback from the struggling visitors.

Harris said: “If I’m being honest, I’m disappointed. Yes, we got three points but that is about it. We have to defend better. I think we gave them three goals. We should not be conceding to them.

“The players know that. I don’t have to keep telling them. It is not good enough and we are better than that. The conditions weren’t great and the pitch was terrible but that is no excuse.”

McGurk’s ninth-minute opener and Zeulovoet’s brilliant strike had the hosts two up and cruising and though Louis Irvine pulled one back early in the second half, McGurk netted twice in the space of seven minutes to complete his treble and seemingly put the match to bed.

But Haughmond refused to go away and after reducing the deficit to two, Josh Thomas scored to make it 4-3 and set up a frantic finish.

The Wood held on for a win which saw them climb to 11th in the table, their position helped by Stone Old Alleynians losing 2-0 at home to high-flying AFC Wulfrunians. Jack Till and Kieron Northwood, deep into stoppage time, got the goals which kept Wulfs third in the table.

Hanley Town retained a 12-point lead at the top after Anthony Malbon’s second half goal was enough to see them past Lichfield City.

Goals from Ben Billingham and Jordan Davies earned Lye a 2-0 win over Worcester City which saw them jump above Tividale and up to sixth in the standings.

Tivi were ultimately happy with a point after staging a stunning comeback to draw 2-2 with Highgate United at Packwood Road. Strikes from Kyle Carey and Charlie Stanton had the visitors two up with only 10 minutes to play but Darragh Bustin got the hosts back into it before Luke Carter bundled home the leveller with a minute to go.

Wolves Casuals remain stuck at the wrong end of the table, just one spot off the bottom, after a 3-1 defeat away at Whitchurch Alport.

Four different players were on target as Darlaston Town eased past Stapenhill 4-0 to strengthen their grip on second place in Division One.

The teams had begun the day level on points but it was Darlaston who powered to victory and improved their goal differential with Ryan Winwood, Reece mason, Lewis Gill and Joshua Jones all on target.

Victory saw Darlaston cut the gap to Atherstone Town to 10 points after the runaway leaders were held 0-0 at home by Dudley Town. It was a hugely impressive result for the Robins, who became only the second team this season to deny Atherstone victory on their own patch.

Elsewhere, Bilston Town recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Khalsa Football Federation, while Wolves Sporting remain 10th after a 1-0 win away at Shawbury United. That is one place above Wednesfield, who were victorious by the same scoreline at home to Paget Rangers.