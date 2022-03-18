AFC Wulfrunians looking to step up their promotion hunt

Sitting third in the league and six points from second, Wulfrunians will need to improve on their goalless draw last week against Uttoxeter Town in order to keep the pressure up on those above them when they travel to mid-table Alleynians.

At the other end of the table, Wolverhampton Casuals are battling relegation and travel to Whitchurch Alport, while Walsall Wood are at home to Haughmond.

Tividale face Highgate United, Lye Town are at home to Worcester City, Lichfield City play Hanley Town and Stourport Swifts are away to Romulus.

In the Midland League Division One, Darlaston Town face a crucial game with Stapenhill.

Both teams are on the same points but Darlaston sit a place above their opponents in second due to goal difference.

Darlaston have also played a game more than Stapenhill, so tomorrow’s home clash will be vital in the chase for promotion. Struggling Khalsa Football Federation face a stern test against Bilston Town Community,while Cradley Town are away to Chelmsley Town.

High-flying Dudley Town – who are looking to catch up to Darlaston – have the toughest fixture of the lot when they travel to league leaders Atherstone Town as bottom club Dudley Sports are at home to AFC Bridgnorth.

Wednesfield are at home to Paget Rangers, while Wolverhampton Sporting Community are away to Shawbury United.