Lee Hughes roles back the years for Stourport Swifts

Darlaston who continued their excellent run thanks to goals from Jake Pearson and Maxwell Ngbeken. OJM Black Country beat Shawbury United 3-0, with a brace from Ricardo Richards and a Jordan Crump strike for OJM who sit sixth in the table. Heath Hayes secured a 2-0 win over Dudley Sports thanks to goals from Nicholas Wellecomme and Harry Phillips.
Wolverhampton Sporting Community beat Coventry Copsewood 2-1. But it was a disappointing weekend for Wednesfield and Bilston Town Community. Wednesfield were thumped 4-0 at Atherstone Town while Bilston Town Community were beaten at home by Bridgnorth.
In the Premier Division, third-placed AFC Wulfrunians were held to a goalless draw by Uttoxeter.
A stoppage time winner saw Wolverhampton Casuals overcome Highgate United 1-0, while Maxin Addo came off the bench to score for Walsall Wood as they drew 1-1 at Hanley Town. Lee Chilton, Drew Canavan, James Hanson and former Albion striker Lee Hughes were all on target as Stourport Swifts secured a thumping 4-2 win over Tividale.
Bewdley Town played out a 1-1 draw with Romulus – Dylan Hart getting Bewdley’s goal. Lye Town were beaten 2-1 at Haughmond while Stone Old Alleynians lost 3-0 at Boldmere St Michaels.
In the North West Counties League, Stafford Town went down 1-0 at Ellesmere while Brocton beat Cheadle Nomads 2-0, goals from Cam Osborne and Alex Curtis.