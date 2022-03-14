Lee Hughes roles back the years for Stourport Swifts

Lee Hughes on the ball (pic Stuart Leggett) Lee Hughes on the ball (pic Stuart Leggett)

Darlaston who continued their excellent run thanks to goals from Jake Pearson and Maxwell Ngbeken. OJM Black Country beat Shawbury United 3-0, with a brace from Ricardo Richards and a Jordan Crump strike for OJM who sit sixth in the table. Heath Hayes secured a 2-0 win over Dudley Sports thanks to goals from Nicholas Wellecomme and Harry Phillips.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community beat Coventry Copsewood 2-1. But it was a disappointing weekend for Wednesfield and Bilston Town Community. Wednesfield were thumped 4-0 at Atherstone Town while Bilston Town Community were beaten at home by Bridgnorth.

In the Premier Division, third-placed AFC Wulfrunians were held to a goalless draw by Uttoxeter.

A stoppage time winner saw Wolverhampton Casuals overcome Highgate United 1-0, while Maxin Addo came off the bench to score for Walsall Wood as they drew 1-1 at Hanley Town. Lee Chilton, Drew Canavan, James Hanson and former Albion striker Lee Hughes were all on target as Stourport Swifts secured a thumping 4-2 win over Tividale.

Bewdley Town played out a 1-1 draw with Romulus – Dylan Hart getting Bewdley’s goal. Lye Town were beaten 2-1 at Haughmond while Stone Old Alleynians lost 3-0 at Boldmere St Michaels.