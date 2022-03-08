Darlaston climb as OJM fight back to earn a point

Suane brought down. OJM - Suane goal 2. OJM - Nimmo. Babucar Sauane was in the thick of it, netting twice in OJM’s 2-2 draw with Stapenhill Pictures: Stuart Leggett OJM - Suane goal 2. OJM - Nimmo.

Despite last losing in the league at the end of October, Darlaston had a below par start to the game as the hosts threatened on several occasions.

But they finally broke the deadlock after 35 minutes when Tom Turton curled home a free-kick from just outside the box.

Darlaston began to exert more pressure in the second half and after a bright start they doubled their lead when full-back Reece Mason smashed the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

Copsewood were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Ryan Pedley stamped on Harvey Dangerfield before substitute Maxwell Ngbeken completed the scoring with 10 minutes to play.

The win means Darlaston extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games as they sit third in the table.

Elsewhere in the league, OJM Black Country were denied a comeback victory and a hat-trick for Babucar Sauane after a late offside decision.

Stapenhill raced into a 2-0 lead before Sauane pulled one back just before half-time and then equalised for the hosts after 65 minutes.

OJM thought they had won it late on when Sauna notched his third, before an offside call ended their hopes.

Heath Hayes completed an impressive victory over Dudley Town as a second-half mauling saw Jordan Dodd, Nicholas Wellecomme and William Whieldon wrap up the three points.

Wednesfield earned a 1-1 draw away at AFC Bridgnorth, while Bilston Town Community beat Chelmsley Town 2-1 and Dudley Sports lost 3-1 to Nuneaton Griff.

In the Midlands Premier, Tividale returned to winning ways for the first time in five games.

Darragh Bustin handed them the lead before Whitchurch fought back through Jud Ellis.

Elliot Hartley restored Tividale’s lead before half-time and Ethan Muckley extended it just 10 minutes into the second half, meaning Ivan Urvantev’s 91st-minute strike for Whitchurch only proved to be a consolation.

Elsewhere in the league, Wolverhampton Casuals continue to struggle in 18th place after a 2-0 home loss to Racing Club Warwick.

Two goals in seven first-half minutes handed the visitors a comfortable win.

In the only other game in the division at the weekend, Stone Old Alleynians could not find a way through against second-placed Boldmere St Michaels as the teams played out a goalless draw.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall picked up a valuable point against Stockport Town. Sitting just outside the relegation zone, Eccleshall recovered from their 5-0 thumping by West Didsbury & Chorlton in midweek and secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against ninth-placed Stockport.

Brocton also played out a goalless draw against Cammell Laird, with just one place and two points separating the teams in mid-table.