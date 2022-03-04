Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roberto Carlos at Shrewsbury: LIVE updates as Real Madrid legend plays for pub team

By David StubbingsNon leaguePublished:

It's the match football fans, not just those in Shropshire, but across the country and even the world have been waiting for.

Roberto Carlos arrives in Shrewsbury
Roberto Carlos arrives in Shrewsbury

More than a month after the news broke, Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos is turning out for Shrewsbury Sunday league team Bull In The Barne FC.

The left-back, who has a World Cup and three Champions League winners medals to his name along with a host of domestic titles from a 24-year career, has today swapped the Santiago Bernabau for a secret location in Shropshire.

The 48-year-old is best known for his 11-year stint at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, where he quickly established himself as the world’s best left back and one of the best players of his generation.

He hung up his boots in 2015 in India but is coming back for a one-off appearance in a friendly for raffle winners Bull In The Barne against fellow Shrewsbury and District Sunday League Division 1 team Harlescott Rangers.

Follow all the action in the blog below to find out how Roberto Carlos fairs in this unique appearance, and if he gets a chance to take one of his iconic free kicks.

Non league
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News