Roberto Carlos at Shrewsbury: LIVE updates as Real Madrid legend plays for pub team

Roberto Carlos arrives in Shrewsbury

More than a month after the news broke, Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos is turning out for Shrewsbury Sunday league team Bull In The Barne FC.

The left-back, who has a World Cup and three Champions League winners medals to his name along with a host of domestic titles from a 24-year career, has today swapped the Santiago Bernabau for a secret location in Shropshire.

The 48-year-old is best known for his 11-year stint at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, where he quickly established himself as the world’s best left back and one of the best players of his generation.

He hung up his boots in 2015 in India but is coming back for a one-off appearance in a friendly for raffle winners Bull In The Barne against fellow Shrewsbury and District Sunday League Division 1 team Harlescott Rangers.