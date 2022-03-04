Darlaston and OJM return to Midland League battle

It was Darlo who qualified for the final after an entertaining 4-2 victory over their rivals.

Kieran Cook and Andrew Nicol were the goal heroes for the hosts with a brace apiece, although Cook saw red late on for a second yellow card.

Darlaston, in third, head OJM in the Midland League Division One promotion battle ahead of their trip to Coventry Copsewood – while OJM host second-placed Stapenhill.

Dudley Town, who host Heath Hayes tomorrow, are also right in the thick of the Midland One promotion race in fourth position.

Improving Khalsa Football Federation will look to move level on points with Shawbury United in a six-pointer towards the bottom.

Khalsa trail Shawbury by three points and a worse goal difference of 15 ahead of the weekend.

Elsewhere, seventh-placed Bilston Town Community travel to Chelmsley Town, Cradley Town take on Wolverhampton Sporting Community and Wednesfield travel to AFC Bridgnorth.

Rock-bottom Dudley Sports travel to Nuneaton Griff.

Just a handful of games make the cut in the Midland Premier.

Tividale would leap into the top five with victory at Whitchurch Alport quarter-finalists tomorrow, while Walsall Wood play at home to Highgate United.

Second-bottom Wolverhampton Casuals would climb above Haughmond with victory over Racing Club Warwick.

Stone Old Alleynians shocked Kidsgrove Athletic in the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-finals in midweek – winning 3-2 thanks to a Jack Bowater double and Oliver Davies’ 79th-minute winner.

They return to league action at home to Boldmere St Michaels tomorrow.

Elsewhere, bottom host top as Bewdley Town take on Hanley Town.

AFC Wulfrunians, Lichfield City, Lye Town and Stourport Swifts are not in action.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall will be looking to bounce back from their 5-0 defeat at home to leaders West Didsbury & Chorlton in midweek when they travel to Stockport Town.

Stafford Town – who climbed to 11th with a goalless draw at Abbey Hulton United – host New Mills, while Brocton visit Cammell Laird 1907.