High-fives for Darlaston as win extends stunning run

Action from Lye Town’s draw with Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier at the weekend (Stu Leggett) Action from Lye Town’s draw with Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier at the weekend (Stu Leggett) Action from Lye Town’s draw with Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier at the weekend (Stu Leggett)

Dean Gill’s men have moved up to third after a 5-0 victory at Dudley Sports. They have also picked up 32 points from a possible 36 over their stellar 12-match streak.

Strikers Andy Nicol and Ben Lund were both unavailable at the weekend.

They had to wait until the 40th minute to break the deadlock and bottom-of-the-pile Sports held firm for a good portion of the second half, too, but Town’s persistence paid off in the end.

Jeevan Purewal got the opener as he fired the ball in off the post.

Their second then came in the 72nd minute as defender Ben Priest slotted home.

Darlaston flexed their muscles by adding three more goals in the final 10 minutes.

Jake Pearson got their third from close range while Lewis Gill’s fine solo effort made it four.

Kieran Miller rounded off the scoring just before the final whistle.

Darlaston’s win saw them leapfrog Dudley Town, who drew 2-2 at Coventry Copsewood.

Dan Danks and Sammy Whitehouse got the goals for the fourth-placed side Robins, who levelled twice.

Heath Hayes enjoyed a 4-1 win over Cradley Town that leaves them sitting in eighth.

Nicholas Wellecomme bagged a brace, while Conor Ryan and Matthew Hardiman got one each for Hayes. Declan Bibb was Cradley’s scorer. Seventh-placed Bilston Town picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Shawbury United.

Sixth-placed OJM Black County also had to settle for a point, drawing 2-2 with third-bottom Khalsa Football Federation.

Wednesfield had Harry Cunningham and Joe Finch find the net in a 2-1 triumph over Chelmsley Town.

Wolverhampton Sporting fell to a 3-0 loss to runaway league leaders Atherstone Town.

Up in the Midland Premier, Wolverhampton Casuals have slipped into the bottom two after losing 3-0 to fellow strugglers Haughmond. They do, though, sit just two points behind the Mond, with a game in hand.

Bewdley Town remain bottom after a 3-0 loss to Boldmere St Michaels.

Towards the top, sixth-placed Lye Town might be frustrated after drawing 1-1 with Stourport Swifts. Alex Cameron had put Lye ahead before Lee Chilton equalised.

Lichfield City, in second, were beaten 2-1 at home by Shifnal Town.

Tividale played out a 2-2 draw with Uttoxeter Town, while Stone Old Alleynians were 2-1 victors at Walsall Wood. In the North West Counties First Division South, Brocton drew 1-1 with New Mills.

Reg Smith fired the Badgers ahead with a fine free-kick, drilling it low into the net. Elliott Cooke, though, responded before half-time as the two teams went on to share the spoils.

Eccleshall took another step towards safety as they beat Barnton 2-0 – Liam Robinson scoring both goals in the first half and putting them nine points clear of the drop zone.