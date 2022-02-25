Dudley Town and Darlaston look to boost promotion hopes are cup exits

Action from Dudley Town v Wednesfield - Stu Leggett

Both side are firmly in the promotion hunt in Midland League Division One, and both hit the road this weekend after their cup exploits.

Darlaston – beaten 2-1 at Boldmere St Michaels in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday – make the trip to rock-bottom Dudley Sports looking to increase their points tally in fourth position.

Third-placed Dudley Town go to Coventry Copsewood, four days after losing 5-4 to Wednesfield in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup. Mid-table Wednesfield host Chelmsley Town.

Elsewhere, Cradley Town host Heath Hayes in a mid-table battle, while Khalsa Football Federation will look to continue their climb out of trouble when they host OJM Black Country.

Action from Dudley Town v Wednesfield - Stu Leggett

Bilston Town travel to Shawbury United and Wolves Sporting host leaders Atherstone Town.

In the Midland Premier, fifth-placed Lye Town host flood-hit Stourport Swifts, while second-placed Lichfield City are at home to Shifnal Town.

Bewdley Town would climb off the bottom with victory over Boldmere St Michaels because the big match of the day pits second-bottom Haughmond against third-bottom Wolverhampton Casuals.

Elsewhere, Walsall Wood take on Stone Old Alleyians and Tividale travel to Uttoxeter Town.

Third-placed AFC Wulfrunians have the next two weekends off.

And in North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton could continue their upward momentum by moving into the top half with victory at home to promotion-chasing New Mills.