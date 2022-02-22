Dudley Town weather storm to climb up to third

Matty Gardner celebrates

The Robins cantered to a 4-0 victory over Cradley Town, thanks to two goals in either half, to claim maximum spoils while their rivals were washed out.

Dudley, whose current home is the Aspray Arena's artificial surface in Willenhall, ensuring the fixture went ahead, climbed one place to third above Darlaston Town (1874), who were sidelined.

Rhys Boswell opened the scoring inside 10 minutes after he slotted in the rebound as Matty Gardner's strike was saved.

The hosts doubled their lead after 20 minutes as Brad Ward curled over the Cradley keeper from outside the penalty area.

Gardner then stole the show in the second period, netting twice inside 12 minutes after the hour.

First he struck a fine half-volley over the Cradley goalkeeper and into the top corner before he then converted from a Dan Danks pass to add the gloss to a fine victory as Town returned to winning ways.

There was less to cheer for Dudley rivals Sports, meanwhile, after the basement boys were beaten 3-1 at eighth-placed Paget Rangers.

Sports registered through Harry Bewick but remain 11 points adrift of their nearest rivals Khalsa Football Federation.