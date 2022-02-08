Alex Cameron the hero for Lye Town in five goal thriller

Goal - T. Knight.

His strike was enough to earn the visitors a 3-2 win which moved them up to fourth in the Midland Premier Division.

Goals from Cameron, recently returned from a serious knee injury, and Rees Wedderburn had appeared to put Lye firmly in command but they were pegged back by the hosts.

Goalkeeper Ben Newey then saved a penalty before Cameron got the winner.

Boss Grant Joshua said: “I am delighted for Alex. There was real quality in his goals and performance.

“If I am honest the game should have been over by half-time. Credit to Highgate they stuck at it and really pushed hard for about 15 minutes either side of the break.

“They could have gone ahead with a really poor decision to award a penalty but Ben has made a top save. All of the squad stuck together and pushed really hard at the end to get the winner.”

AFC Wulfrunians remain second in the table, albeit 15 points behind runaway leaders Hanley Town, after an impressive 2-0 win against Shifnal Town. In a match where both teams had good chances, Ty Knight and Tom Poole scored in each half for the hosts.

Adam McGurk celebrated his return to Walsall Wood’s team by scoring both goals in their 2-0 win over Romulus.

In a game of three penalties, Wood keeper Callum Smith prevented the visitors from taking an early lead when he saved Owen Watkins’ spot-kick.

McGurk then broke the deadlock on the hour mark as, though his initial spot-kick was saved, he followed in to convert the rebound. A second penalty 12 minutes from time then secured all three points.

“I wanted a reaction from our players after the last game and we got that,” said boss Harry Harris. “In the second half we created five or six chances and could have won by more.”

Goals from Jack Male and Soms Sibanda earned Wolves Casuals a precious 2-1 away win at Uttoxeter Town to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

Victory was enough to see the leapfrog Haughmond and go 17th in the table, now two places ahead of bottom-placed Bewdley, who were beaten 3-0 at Lichfield City.

Dan Westwood was at the double for OJM Black Country as they claimed a 3-1 win at Cradley Town in Division One.

Westwood bagged his first of the afternoon to put the visitors 2-0 ahead after Callum Nimmo had earlier opened the scoring. Though Casey Collins then pulled one back for the hosts, Westwood sealed the points when he fired home a second half penalty.

Wednesfield had a day to forget as they were beaten 3-0 at Ashby Ivanhoe, while Heath Hayes took the derby glory as they outlasted Wolves Sporting 2-1 to leapfrog their near neighbours in the table.

Will Whieldon and Jordon Dodd got the goals for Hayes, who are now up to 10th. Sporting, who fell to 12th, were not helped by an early red card for Adonijah Allen but can take credit for the character they showed, with a Matthew Garbett strike ensuring they pushed the visitors all the way.

In Division One South of the North West Counties League, Brocton endured an afternoon of frustration as they were edged out 1-0 at home by promotion-chasing FC Isle of Man.

Sean Doyle headed the only goal of the game in the 27th minute for the visitors, with the home side then missing several good chances to level.