High-flying Robins put six past neighbouring Sports in Dudley derby

Hanna goal celebrfation.

Matty Gardner remarkably got five goals as Saturday’s clash went according to the script.

The fourth-placed Robins made it five unbeaten, while Sports remain bottom of the table and without a win in the league since September.

Gardner marked his debut at Town’s Guardian Warehousing Arena base – which they share with Sporting Khalsa – by opening the scoring after 27 minutes.

And by half-time, he had grabbed a hat-trick after producing another close-range finish before rounding the keeper and slotting home for the home side’s third.

Sports restored some pride just after the interval by netting from the penalty spot.

Hotshot Gardner, though, was not done as he added a fourth and fifth on a superb day’s work.

Rob Hanna then put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.

The Robins – back in action at Ashby Ivanhoe tonight (7.45pm) – are level on points with Darlaston Town, who also picked up three points.

Dean Gill’s men were made to work for them, though, as they edged past Wednesfield.

Kieran Cook’s goal was enough to settle it.

Second-bottom Khalsa Football Federation are showing signs of life after making it back-to-back wins. They beat AFC Bridgnorth 2-1, with Adam Nazir and Samuel Kayode the scorers.

Seventh-placed Bilston Town continue to make solid progress, running out 2-0 winners against Paget Rangers.

Heath Hayes made it two wins in a row by prevailing 2-1 at Coventry Copsewood.

Cradley Town enjoyed a 1-0 triumph over Shawbury United, while Wolverhampton Sporting fell to a 3-1 loss to second-placed Stapenhill.

In the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians are sitting pretty in second. Dominic Dell’s sixth-minute goal sealed the deal at Wolverhampton Casuals, making it four unbeaten for Wulfs.

Tividale picked up a good point as they held runaway league leaders Hanley Town – who boast former Stoke defender Ryan Shotton and Port Vale man Louis Dodds – to a goalless draw.

Lye Town, in eighth, had Ryan Bridgewater, Adam Meacham and Jake Lloyd find the net in a 3-0 win over Romulus.

They will be aiming to follow it up tonight against Walsall Wood, who drew 0-0 with Lichfield City at the weekend.

Stone Old Alleynians are in 11th and beat Haughmond 3-0.

Stourport Swifts drew 1-1 with Boldmere St Michaels, while bottom-of-the-table Bewdley Town go up against Highgate United tonight.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Brocton played out a goalless draw at Maine Road.

The Badgers handed a late debut to 16-year-old Jack Bostock.

Eccleshall are still outside the relegation places despite falling to a 1-0 defeat at Abbey Hay.

Stafford Town, meanwhile, were thrashed 6-0 by Wythenstawe Amateurs.