AFC Wulfrunians target derby triumph in the race for second

Wulfs were held 1-1 by Walsall Wood on Tuesday – Dominic Dell’s first-half goal being cancelled out by substitute Ben Harvey late on – to move up above Lichfield City.

And though they – like the rest of the league – are trailing in the wake of runaway leaders Hanley Town, victory would keep them ahead of a host of clubs chasing that second spot.

Second-bottom Casuals are looking to move back ahead of Haughmond after being overtaken by the Shropshire side last weekend.

Wood host another tough game tomorrow, with third-placed Lichfield City in town, while fifth-placed Tividale – 2-1 winners at rock-bottom Bewdley Town on Tuesday – are aiming to become just the second side to beat Hanley in the league this season. Bewdley Town are without a game this weekend.

Lye Town are now down in ninth having faded somewhat after a blistering start.

They were beaten 2-0 at home by Uttoxeter Town on Tuesday, but would move at least above tomorrow’s visitors Romulus with victory on their own patch.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians – who beat Racing Club Warwick 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to Sam Wilson’s strike – travel to Haughmond, while Stourport Swifts host Boldmere St Michaels.

Wednesfield and Dudley Town played out a 1-1 draw in Midland One on Tuesday.

Ben Novis was on target for mid-table Wednesfield, who host fourth-placed Darlaston Town 1874 in another tough game tomorrow, while Matthew Gardner scored for third-placed Dudley Town ahead of a derby date with struggling Dudley Sports tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Bilston Town host Paget Rangers, Cradley Town welcome Shawbury United, Wolves Sporting go to Stapenhill, Heath Hayes visit Coventry Copsewood and Khalsa Football Federation take on AFC Bridgnorth.

OJM Black Country – whose joint manager Sean Geddes stepped down this week due to family commitments – are without a game.