Let’s see where our league surge takes us says Tividale boss

If they carry on as they have been recently, Dave King’s men should be on to something.

Tivi beat Shifnal Town 1-0 on Saturday to go six games unbeaten, and they sit seventh in the table.

Exactly what could be achieved this season remains up in the air.

There have been rumours of the top two getting promoted, while play-offs for the teams from second to fifth have also been suggested.

While they await clarity, King is just keen to keep up the momentum – bottom club Bewdley Town their opponents tonight.

“We’re all a little bit unsure,” said King on how many teams will go up this year.

“We’re normally talking about what’s happening at the bottom of the table, not at the top!

“I saw something at the start of the season to say second place, and now I’m hearing it could be the top five (second to fifth) in the play-offs.

“For us, our thing was that we just wanted to do as well as we could this season.

“We just wanted to see where we could finish, and that’s what we’ll continue to do. We’ve been on a great run since mid-November.

“The lads are buzzing and they’re playing some good stuff, so we’ll just keep going. It’s good.”

Saturday’s win over Shifnal saw Tividale clinch it late on through Elliott Hartley.

King said on the result: “It was a game of two halves.

“At half-time, we should have been way over the line.

“Then in the second half, they created good chances but didn’t put them away, and we got the winner.

“The lad who scored it probably had the most difficult chance of the day, too. That’s football for you.”

He added on tonight’s clash with Bewdley: “It’ll be a very tough game as they’ve got new management in.

“They’ve signed players and, from what I’ve heard, were a bit unlucky against Lye on Saturday.”

Also in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians remain in a healthy position after winning 2-0 against Whitchurch Alport.

Fourth-placed Wulfs play again tonight against Walsall Wood, who also won on Saturday. Wood beat Racing Club Warwick 3-0.

A surprise result saw Stourport Swifts enjoy a 4-1 success against second-placed Lichfield City.

Lye Town take on Uttoxeter Town tonight after the 3-1 victory against Bewdley. Wolverhampton Casuals lost 3-0 to Romulus at the weekend, while another of tonight’s games sees Stone Old Alleynians host Racing Club Warwick.

In Midland One, Darlaston Town continued their fine form with a 5-1 victory over Cradley Town. Darlo play Paget Rangers tomorrow night.

Khalsa Football Federation picked up an important 2-0 win against Wednesfield, who will hope to put in a better performance against Dudley Town tonight. Bottom side Dudley Sports were downed 2-1 by Coventry Copsewood.

The rest of the weekend’s results in the division saw Heath Hayes win 3-1 at Bilston Town, OJM Black Country lose 4-1 to leaders Atherstone Town, and Wolverhampton Sporting fall 2-1 to Ashby Ivanhoe.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Ben Haddaway’s last-gasp goal saw Brocton beat Ellesmere Rangers 2-1.