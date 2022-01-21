Fight on for Midlands League Premier Division runners up spot

Midlands Premier Division

Second-placed Lichfield City – who beat Highgate United 4-0 on Wednesday night – are at home to Stourport Swifts, while fourth-placed AFC Wulfrunians host Whitchurch Alport.

Walsall Wood were 3-0 winners at Uttoxeter Town in midweek with goals from Kevin Monteiro, Ryan Boothe and Jai Verma – despite having just 10 men. They are back in action at Racing Club Warwick tomorrow.

Wolverhampton Casuals – beaten 7-1 by leaders Hanley on Tuesday – travel to Romulus, while Lye Town host Bewdley Town and Tividale take on Shifnal Town.

Atherstone Town are running away with the Midland One title, with fifth-placed OJM Black Country travelling to the table-toppers tomorrow.

Fourth-placed Darlaston Town 1874 will be hoping to start bridging the gap when they host Cradley Town. Cradley lost 5-1 at home to second-placed Stapenhill on Tuesday.

Bottom side Dudley Sports were beaten 3-1 by Paget Rangers on Tuesday, but could climb off with victory at home to Coventry Copsewood. Second-bottom Khalsa Football Federation – on the same number of points as Dudley – travel to Wednesfield, Bilston Town Community are at home to Heath Hayes and Wolverhampton Sporting Community take on Ashby Ivanhoe.

Brocton could not hold on to a lead as they were beaten 2-1 at home by West Didsbury & Chorlton on Tuesday night. Cameron Osborne’s opener was wiped out by two goals in the final 10 minutes.