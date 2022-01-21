Fight on for Midlands League Premier Division runners up spot

Second-placed Lichfield City – who beat Highgate United 4-0 on Wednesday night – are at home to Stourport Swifts, while fourth-placed AFC Wulfrunians host Whitchurch Alport.
Walsall Wood were 3-0 winners at Uttoxeter Town in midweek with goals from Kevin Monteiro, Ryan Boothe and Jai Verma – despite having just 10 men. They are back in action at Racing Club Warwick tomorrow.
Wolverhampton Casuals – beaten 7-1 by leaders Hanley on Tuesday – travel to Romulus, while Lye Town host Bewdley Town and Tividale take on Shifnal Town.
Atherstone Town are running away with the Midland One title, with fifth-placed OJM Black Country travelling to the table-toppers tomorrow.
Fourth-placed Darlaston Town 1874 will be hoping to start bridging the gap when they host Cradley Town. Cradley lost 5-1 at home to second-placed Stapenhill on Tuesday.
Bottom side Dudley Sports were beaten 3-1 by Paget Rangers on Tuesday, but could climb off with victory at home to Coventry Copsewood. Second-bottom Khalsa Football Federation – on the same number of points as Dudley – travel to Wednesfield, Bilston Town Community are at home to Heath Hayes and Wolverhampton Sporting Community take on Ashby Ivanhoe.
Brocton could not hold on to a lead as they were beaten 2-1 at home by West Didsbury & Chorlton on Tuesday night. Cameron Osborne’s opener was wiped out by two goals in the final 10 minutes.
The Badgers host Ellesmere Rangers tomorrow. Elsewhere, Stafford Town travel to Cammell Laird 1907 and Eccleshall host rock-bottom St Martins.