Sporting Khalsa 1-0 Belper Town - Report

The striker found the net from the edge of the box past a wrong-footed Lewis Gwilliams in the 77th minute.
Gwilliams saved a penalty in stoppage time to deny James McGrady with the rebound being blasted over. The spot kick was awarded for deliberate handball by Ben Rhodes from a Gaz Singh cross which earned the Nailers’ defender a red card.
Belper had few clearcut chances but when they did breach the Sporting defence they found an in-form Sam Arnold who saved brilliantly to keep out a Johnathon Margetts free kick on 80 minutes.
Arnold then thwarted Margetts with his feet while he also kept out an effort from substitute Karl Dimidh in stoppage time.