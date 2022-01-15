Sporting Khalsa 1-0 Belper Town - Report

Football Stock

The striker found the net from the edge of the box past a wrong-footed Lewis Gwilliams in the 77th minute.

Gwilliams saved a penalty in stoppage time to deny James McGrady with the rebound being blasted over. The spot kick was awarded for deliberate handball by Ben Rhodes from a Gaz Singh cross which earned the Nailers’ defender a red card.

Belper had few clearcut chances but when they did breach the Sporting defence they found an in-form Sam Arnold who saved brilliantly to keep out a Johnathon Margetts free kick on 80 minutes.