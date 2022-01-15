Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 1-0 Belper Town - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished:

Josh McKenzie smashed in a second half winner as Sporting Khalsa upset promotion hopefuls Belper Town.

Football Stock
Football Stock

The striker found the net from the edge of the box past a wrong-footed Lewis Gwilliams in the 77th minute.

Gwilliams saved a penalty in stoppage time to deny James McGrady with the rebound being blasted over. The spot kick was awarded for deliberate handball by Ben Rhodes from a Gaz Singh cross which earned the Nailers’ defender a red card.

Belper had few clearcut chances but when they did breach the Sporting defence they found an in-form Sam Arnold who saved brilliantly to keep out a Johnathon Margetts free kick on 80 minutes.

Arnold then thwarted Margetts with his feet while he also kept out an effort from substitute Karl Dimidh in stoppage time.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News