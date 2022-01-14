Harry Harris, right, in his playing days at Walsall Wood. He will lead them into the FA Vase fourth round tomorrow as manager

Harris is without a number of cup-tied players he has signed since taking over at the Wood in September, so will have as many as seven reserve and youth team players in his squad for the trip to Norfolk.

Despite being underdogs against the Yachtsmen – who are challenging for the Eastern Counties League Premier Division title – Harris is determined to reach round five.

“We are underdogs, but these lads are good players,” he said. “We are going down there to win the game.”

Wood are treating the game professionally – they are travelling to the Broads the night before so they can be well rested for the match.

“We are really looking forward to it because it’s a big game,” he said. “We are going down Friday night so we can prepare properly.

“We are semi-professional lads, but we get to do it professionally for the weekend.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, fifth-placed AFC Wulfrunians could leap above visiting Worcester City, while Lye Town – winners over Shifnal Town in the JW Hunt Cup in midweek thanks to goals from Harrison Cook, Adam Garmson, Oliver West and Ben Billingham – travel to Boldmere St Michaels.

Bewdley Town – under the new management of Chris Cornes and Ryan Rowe – are at home to Racing Club Warwick, while Stourport Swifts take on Stone Old Alleynians and Wolverhampton Casuals host Lichfield City, winners over Walsall Wood in the Walsall Senior Cup in midweek.

Cradley Town will be hoping to build on a 3-2 victory at Bilston Town Community in midweek when they visit Nuneaton Griff in Midland One. Bilston are at second-placed Stapenhill.

Heath Hayes host bottom side Dudley Sports, while second-bottom Khalsa Football Federation welcome fifth-placed Darlaston Town (1874).

Third-placed Dudley Town go to Paget Rangers, with fourth-placed OJM Black Country at home to Shawbury United and Wednesfield at Chelmsley Town in a mid-table battle.