Kidderminster Harriers star Ashley Hemmings extends contract until 2023

Ash Hemmings has extended his Kidderminster Harriers contract until 2023. Pic: PA

The Harriers forward, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the season, has been a key man in Russ Penn’s revolution and has nine National League goals from 17 appearances from an attacking midfield role this term.

Former Wolves youngster Hemmings, 30, starred in his side’s memorable FA Cup third round victory over Championship Reading last Saturday and alongside his Harriers colleagues will pit his wits against Premier League high-flyers West Ham live on television in round four next month – which will bring £110,000 in broadcast fees into Aggborough.

And he has now committed his future at Harriers until the end of next season as Penn’s men, currently fifth in National League North with games in hand on rivals above them, aim to climb back to the top tier of non-league.

“I’m delighted,” Penn said, after securing the future of Hemmings, who has 23 goals in 60 games for Harriers since arriving in October 2019.

“I am happy for him and, selfishly, I am happy for myself!

“He’s a player that will be part of me and the football club going forward for a very long time.”

Harriers will look to build on their midweek win over Farsley Celtic in National League North when they travel to Darlington tomorrow (3pm).

Ethan Freemantle scored a superb winner as they came from behind to triumph 2-1, leaving them fifth in the table ahead of this weekend’s matches with enough games in hand on the sides above them to go top of the league with victories in all of them.