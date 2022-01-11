Lye Town come out on top with Prem victory over AFC Wulfrunians

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/1/2020 Bridgnorth FC vs Smethwick Rangers. Manager Grant Joshua and (right) assistant manager Ross Harris.. Manager Grant Joshua and (right) assistant manager Ross Harris..

Wulfs are going well in fifth and have just made Craig Scott their permanent boss after a successful spell in caretaker charge.

Scott had picked up a series of impressive results including wins against the top two – Hanley Town and Lichfield City.

But it was Grant Joshua’s Lye who prevailed on Saturday thanks to Adam Meacham’s first-half goal.

They are now up to 10th and are in JW Hunt Cup action against Shifnal Town tonight.

Also in the division, Walsall Wood picked up a 4-2 victory at Shropshire side Haughmond.

Wood had four different scorers in Stuart Hendrie, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Hughes and Ryan Linford Boothe.

Bottom club Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-0 by league leaders Hanley Town while second-placed Lichfield beat Racing Club Warwick 4-1.

The division’s other game saw Stone Old Alleynians beaten 5-1 by Romulus.

In Midland One, Dudley Town continue to impress.

They beat Nuneaton Griff 2-1 thanks to goals from Dan Jones and Daniel Danks and sit third.