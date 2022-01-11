Lye Town come out on top with Prem victory over AFC Wulfrunians

Wulfs are going well in fifth and have just made Craig Scott their permanent boss after a successful spell in caretaker charge.
Scott had picked up a series of impressive results including wins against the top two – Hanley Town and Lichfield City.
But it was Grant Joshua’s Lye who prevailed on Saturday thanks to Adam Meacham’s first-half goal.
They are now up to 10th and are in JW Hunt Cup action against Shifnal Town tonight.
Also in the division, Walsall Wood picked up a 4-2 victory at Shropshire side Haughmond.
Wood had four different scorers in Stuart Hendrie, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Hughes and Ryan Linford Boothe.
Bottom club Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-0 by league leaders Hanley Town while second-placed Lichfield beat Racing Club Warwick 4-1.
The division’s other game saw Stone Old Alleynians beaten 5-1 by Romulus.
In Midland One, Dudley Town continue to impress.
They beat Nuneaton Griff 2-1 thanks to goals from Dan Jones and Daniel Danks and sit third.
In the North West Counties First Division South, third-bottom Eccleshall boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Alsager Town. Brocton were 3-0 winners against Abbey Hey while Stafford Town lost 2-1 to Sandbach United.