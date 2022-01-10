Analysis: FA Cup heroics feel like the start of something special for Kidderminster Harriers

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . Russell Penn very happy.. SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup .. SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . K: Amari Morgan-Smith gets the winning goal.. SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . Manager: Russell Penn on left and i think that Jimmy O'Connor with him (Check).. Kidderminster Harriers' manager Russ Penn celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster. Picture date: Saturday January 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Kidderminster. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . Russell Penn very happy.. Celebrations at the final whistle Stunner: Amari Morgan-Smith is chased by his Kidderminster Harriers team-mates after grabbing the winning goal SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . Manager: Russell Penn on left and i think that Jimmy O'Connor with him (Check).. Russ Penn celebrates after the FA Cup victory over Reading

The Kidderminster Harriers boss stood alone in his technical area, as his players and staff threw their arms around each other and hundreds of supporters poured on to the Aggborough pitch in the seconds after Saturday’s tremendous 2-1 win over Reading was completed.

After a few moments contemplation, Penn turned back toward the main stand and after finding what he was looking for, held two arms aloft.

“That was for my family,” he explained later. “They are the ones who have supported me through everything. It was emotional.

“They know how hard I work. I can be a real nuisance at times but these are the rewards you can get.”

Penn’s measured reaction reflected the performance of his team after they efficiently went about grasping the opportunity to become FA Cup giant-killers offered by an insipid Reading.

The Royals were not the only losers on the day. So too were the BBC and ITV, the broadcasters who deemed Saturday’s third round tie unworthy of live broadcast despite Harriers being the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.

It was a decision which looked even more questionable when Reading manager Veljko Paunovic named a much-changed starting XI of which six were aged 21 or under. When the visitors saw a further two players lost to injury during the course of the match and had utilised all five substitutions by the 63rd minute, the ingredients for a shock were there several times over.

Then again, this was still a visiting line-up which featured a former England international and £35million player in the shape of Danny Drinkwater. What perhaps impressed most about Harriers, ranked four divisions and 79 places below their opponents, was the maturity in which they went about writing their names into the history books.

There was no panic when George Puscas fired the visitors into an undeserved half-time lead. Instead, Penn’s team remained patient, waiting for the moment to pounce on an increasingly slipshod opponent.

Skipper Sam Austin drew them level, his 69th minute shot squirming under the body of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who had earlier denied Omari Sterling opening the scoring with a stunning full-stretch save.

Cabral, making his first appearance since September, was then at the centre of Amari Morgan-Smith’s slightly controversial winner, failing to collect Ashley Hemmings’ corner before being bundled over the line, along with the ball, by the Harriers striker. Had the match been taking place in the Championship the keeper might well have been awarded a foul. But this was the Cup on a non-league ground and referee Gavin Ward saw no problem.

From there, Harriers cruised home. In a second half which lasted close to an hour, including 14 minutes of stoppage time, Reading failed to muster a single effort on goal as the hosts maintained impressive control. Rarely in such a tie can a one-goal lead have appeared so comfortable, though it likely didn’t feel that way at the time for 36-year-old Penn and his staff.

“Did we expect to win on Saturday morning? I hoped we would win,” he said. “But you have to be realistic and know the chances are minimal. Yet as the game went on, I felt there was only going to be one winner.”

Some of the scenes immediately after the final whistle were unfortunate. The decision of around 100 Harriers to confront the travelling supporters at one end of the ground may end up costing the club a portion of its £82,000 prize money.

But it could never sour the overwhelming sense of achievement or tar the occasion for Penn, his staff and his players.

Of the latter, only Morgan-Smith was on the books the last time Harriers ventured so far in the competition eight years ago. Back then a third round win over Peterborough proved to be the end of an era as the club rapidly lost ground on the rest of the non-league elite, leading to relegation barely two-and-a-half years later.

Saturday, by contrast, felt very much like the start of something, a celebratory confirmation of the repaired bond between team and supporters.

For the first time in a long time Harriers feel like a club moving forward as one and while their Cup heroics will bring attention and welcome cash, their chief goals lie in the National League North promotion race.

Penn, on that score, has no fears his players might get carried away in the euphoria. Saturday night was a celebration but by the next morning attention had already turned toward tomorrow night’s visit of Farsley Celtic, one of seven important league games between now and next month’s fourth round.