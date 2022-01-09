Kidderminster Harriers FA Cup heroes keep celebrations to a minimum as they target more glory

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 08/01/2022..Kidderminster Harriers V Reading FC in the Cup . Goal scorer: Amari Morgan-Smith with his trade mark celebration..

Harriers reached the fourth round of the cup for the first time since 2014 - securing a home clash against Premier League West Ham - after fighting back to beat the Royals 2-1 at Aggborough.

But while their victory over the Championship strugglers sparked wild celebrations at the final whistle, Morgan-Smith insisted Saturday night was a muted affair.

Harriers primary target remains promotion from National League North with tomorrow night’s visit of Farsley Celtic one of seven key fixtures before the cup resumes next month.

Morgan-Smith, who went out for a quiet meal with his family, said: “The game has changed a bit now and we do have another important game on Tuesday.

"The manager said we could go out and enjoy Saturday night with our families but don't be doing anything silly.

"Our main objective at the start of the season was to get promoted and any FA Cup or FA Trophy runs along the way were an added bonus.

"We've got some experienced characters in the squad like myself to keep a level head and make sure we make sure we deliver on the aims the gaffer set out for us at the start of the season. No-one went out on the lash. Not to my knowledge, anyway!”

Morgan-Smith's 82nd minute winner capped a comeback after Sam Austin had earlier cancelled out George Puscas’ opener for Reading.

The 32-year-old striker admitted Royals boss Veljko Paunovic’s decision to name a much-changed team had provided added motivation for Harriers, who sit four divisions and 79 places lower in the pyramid.

John Swift, Junior Hoilett and Andy Carroll were among the key players left out of the visiting squad completely.

Morgan-Smith said: "We wanted to play against the best players they have and yes, we were a little disappointed some of their big names weren't on show.

"But we used it as a little bit of leverage for ourselves.

"We got ourselves up for it by saying 'Right, they're putting a mixed side out, let's try and use it to our advantage’.

"Our information was that some of their players hadn't played for a long time so we tried to take the game to them.

“Their manager chose to change a few things which might have weakened their team and that gave us even more impetus and we couldn't wait to play them.”

He continued: We’re on a bit of a roll and a lot of teams won't fancy playing us because potentially we're a bit of a banana skin.

"Our place was rocking against Reading and it was great to see young and old faces who haven't been able to go to games because of Covid. Having a full stadium made a massive difference.”