Dudley Town soar into new year with victory

Dudley Town’s Hinesh Patel looks for a way through Wolves Sporting’s defence on Monday (Pic: Stuart Leggett)

Watched by 187 supporters at the Aspray Arena, the Robins were 2-0 victors and are sitting third in the table.

An impressive performance on Monday saw Dan Danks net in the first half. Lewis Taylor-Boyce then came up with his seventh goal of the season to make sure of the three points late on.

The Robins’ town rivals, Dudley Sports, are still struggling at the wrong end. They lost 2-0 to Shawbury United and to rub salt into the wounds, they sit rock-bottom after Khalsa Football Federation drew 1-1 with Chelmsley Town.

The division’s other clash saw Heath Hayes lose 4-0 at runaway league leaders Atherstone Town.

Up in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians made it back-to-back triumphs as they beat Uttoxeter Town 1-0.

Lye Town fell to a 1-0 defeat against Racing Club Warwick, while basement boys Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-1 by Boldmere St Michaels.

Lichfield City, meanwhile, saw their game at Romulus abandoned after one of their players suffered a serious injury.