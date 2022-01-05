Notification Settings

Dudley Town soar into new year with victory

By Joe Edwards

Dudley Town continue to impress in the Midland League Division One after starting 2022 with a solid win over Wolves Sporting.

Dudley Town’s Hinesh Patel looks for a way through Wolves Sporting’s defence on Monday (Pic: Stuart Leggett)
Watched by 187 supporters at the Aspray Arena, the Robins were 2-0 victors and are sitting third in the table.

An impressive performance on Monday saw Dan Danks net in the first half. Lewis Taylor-Boyce then came up with his seventh goal of the season to make sure of the three points late on.

The Robins’ town rivals, Dudley Sports, are still struggling at the wrong end. They lost 2-0 to Shawbury United and to rub salt into the wounds, they sit rock-bottom after Khalsa Football Federation drew 1-1 with Chelmsley Town.

The division’s other clash saw Heath Hayes lose 4-0 at runaway league leaders Atherstone Town.

Up in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians made it back-to-back triumphs as they beat Uttoxeter Town 1-0.

Lye Town fell to a 1-0 defeat against Racing Club Warwick, while basement boys Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-1 by Boldmere St Michaels.

Lichfield City, meanwhile, saw their game at Romulus abandoned after one of their players suffered a serious injury.

A thrilling clash was at 4-4 when Jamie Elkes hurt his knee and an ambulance was called. The match was paused before ultimately being abandoned.

Non league
Grassroots
Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

