Stourbridge 4-0 Redditch United - Report

The Gibraltan international started the ball rolling after 10 minutes when he headed home from a well worked short corner routine which saw experienced full back Lee Vaughan cross for central defender Marshall Willock who headed the ball back across goal for Styche to net from close range.

Little was seen from Reds as an attacking force and Stourbridge could have easily increased their lead before half time through dangerman Montel Gibson.

The former Grimsby Town marksman shook off two defenders before hitting the crossbar with a long range effort on 21 minutes.

Gibson then latched onto a clearance following a wayward Reds free kick and again eluded the covering defence but this time was thwarted by a fabulous save from Reds goalkeeper Kieran Boucher.

But Boucher was to block his copybook in the second half when he completely misjudged a clearance kick from Stourbridge shotstopper Charlie Price enabling Styche to score from the easiest of chances.

Styche completed his trio of goals in the 87th minute when he combined with Gibson to find himself in the clear and duly slotted home giving Boucher little chance.

Therer was still time for Stourbridge to make it 4-0 four minutes into stoppage time when Gibson netted with the last kick of the game, again shaking off the attentions of two defenders before netting at the far post with a goal of the highest quality.

Delighted Glassboys joint boss Leon Broadhurst insisted afterwards: "You can only beat what is put in front of you but we looked much stronger and fitter than Redditch and played to our strengths.