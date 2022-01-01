Notification Settings

Chasetown 1-1 Bedworth - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished:

In front of their second highest league attendance ever - 923 - the Scholars had a great chance to open the scoring with a well worked move. Danny O’Callaghan and Joey Butlin combined to set Liam Kirton clear but Samuel Lomax pulled off a top save low to his left.

Chasetown celebrate (David Birt)
In form Bedworth were inches away from taking the lead when Liam Lockett beat Curtis Pond but struck the upright.

Both sides had penalty appeals turned own and then it was Chasetown’s turn to strike the frame of the goal when O’Callaghan's header came back off the post.

United broke the stalemate in first half stoppage time when Ryan Nesbitt fired past Pond.

Chasetown levelled four minutes after the interval as O’Callaghan deftly flicked home a Kris Taylor corner kick.

Lomax then made two more saves to deny O’Callaghan and Butlin as the home side put further pressure on the away goal.

The keepers were on top and Pond denied an almost certain Bedworth goal midway through the half.

Neither side could force a winner despite both sides going all out for the three points.

