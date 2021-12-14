Wolverhampton Casuals edge Bewdley in seven goal thriller

Johnson's strike intercepted by Hanson.

A brace from Jack Male together with strikes from Reis Mahey and Tyler Jensen saw Casuals secure a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Michael Bridges (2) and Luke Morris where the men on target for Bewdley.

Tividale moved up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at Haughmond, while AFC Wulfrunians beat Hanley Town 3-1.

Dominic Dell netted twice with Ty Knight also on target for Wulfrunians who now sit fifth, 10 points behind leaders Hanley.

Stone Old Alleyians also won 3-1 – at Lye Town, while Stourport Swifts played out a 2-2 draw with Rugby Town.

Walsall Wood were due to host Anstey Nomads in the FA Vase but the match had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It will now take place on Saturday, December 18.

In Midland League Division One, all the local sides saw their games called off due to the weather.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton secured a 4-1 win over rivals Eccleshall thanks to a hat-trick from Regan Smith.

Cameron Osborne netted their other goal with Louis Downs grabbing Eccleshall's consolation.