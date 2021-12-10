Wood targeting a spot in the fourth round of FA Vase

The Wood host Anstey Nomads in the Vase tomorrow (3pm) in a repeat of last season’s fifth round tie which they won on 5-4 penalties, before going on to reach the semi-finals.

Harris is confident his side will have too much for the Leicestershire club again – currently sitting third in the United Counties League Premier Division North – but he isn’t dreaming of Wembley just yet.

“A lot of people are talking about Wembley but we’ll just take it one step at a time,” he said. “It’s a big competition for the club. Anstey are an effective side – we’ve had them watched twice – but the lads are confident.

“We’ve got a decent squad, although a lot my new signings are cup tied. They’re young and up for it and I’ve got a lot of trust in them.”

Stourport Swifts – who were beaten in the fourth round by Wood last season – have a chance of their own repeat when they play at home to Rugby Town.

Wolverhampton Casuals – beaten 8-1 by Lichfield City in the JW Hunt Cup on Wednesday – return to Midland League Premier Division action tomorrow at home to Bewdley Town. Lichfield do not have a game.

Elsewhere, Lye Town are at home to Stone Old Alleynians, AFC Wulfrunians host leaders Hanley Town and Tividale travel to Haughmond.

Second bottom host third top in Midland League Division One as Dudley Sports take on OJM Black Country.

Most of the league takes a week off otherwise, with Bilston Town Community, Cradley Town, Darlaston Town 1874, Dudley Town, Heath Hayes, Khalsa Football Federation, Wednesfield and Wolverhampton Sporting Community all not in action.