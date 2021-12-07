League comes together in tribute to tragic Leon, 36

Dudley Town

Two goals from Ryan Boothe and a Hayden Purves finish gave Wood a 3-0 half-time lead before Boothe completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute of the Midland League Premier Division clash

But football largely came secondary as clubs from across the league paid tribute to Darlaston Town striker Taylor who died in late November after falling ill.

The 36-year-old also played for Wood and his former club took their £620 gate receipts from the Casuals game, rounded it up to £1,000, and donated it to a fundraiser set up by Darlaston.

More than £22,000 has now been raised for Taylor’s partner Kelly and his two children Tia-Nicole and Theo.

Wood manager Harry Harris, who was a good friend of Taylor’s, tweeted his support saying: “Leon’s name will always live on at this club.”

Elsewhere in the league, Lye Town saw the gap to seventh close when they slipped up away to Romulus.

The hosts raced into a commanding 3-0 lead and a late penalty from Dylan Hart was only a consolation for Lye.

Lichfield City were leapfrogged into second place by Boldmere St Michaels after a 3-2 loss. Dan Thomas twice gave Lichfield the lead but Boldmere fought back before netting an 83rd-minute winner. Bewdley Town also tasted defeat with a 5-0 thrashing away at Shifnal Town, while Tividale had a goalless draw with Worcester City.

Stourport Swifts did enjoy a victory, however, as Drew Canavan netted the only goal of the game in the 87th minute away to Racing Club Warwick.

Goals from Sam Bowater and Jack Tomlinson also handed Stone Old Alleynians a 2-1 win over Haughmond.

In Division One, OJM Black Country’s winning run was halted as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Bilston Town Community.

They threw away a 2-0 and 3-2 lead in the game, with the goals coming from Jack Martin, Nathan Derek and Jordan Crump.

OJM had won their last eight in all competitions and remain third in the table. Fourth-placed Dudley Town secured an emphatic 8-0 win over struggling AFC Bridgnorth.

Dan Jones and Ashley Smith both picked up braces, while Connor Archer, Callum Baker, Jay Holdcroft and debutant Daniel Danks rounded off the scoring.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community also enjoyed a big win, beating Khalsa Football Federation 4-1, while Heath Hayes beat Stapenhill 2-1 with the goals coming from Nick Wellecome and Matty Hardiman.

Meanwhile, Dudley Sports drew 1-1 with Chelmsley Town, Wednesfield drew 2-2 with Paget Rangers and Cradley Town lost 3-1 to Atherstone Town.