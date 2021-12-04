Histon 0 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

The defender fired in the only goal of the game on 22 minutes to overcome a rejuvenated Stutes outfit who despite their lowly position came into the match with just one defeat in their last four matches.
Victory for Ian Rowe’s side was a much-needed boost after they slipped up at home to Stamford on Tuesday night.
Sporting’s fourth away win of the campaign sees them move above Loughborough Dynamo into tenth place and they are proving something of away day specialists with more points picked up on the road than at home.