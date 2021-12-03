More respects will be paid to Leon Taylor tomorrow

Leon Taylor

The 36-year-old Darlaston Town striker died last week after taking ill.

More than £16,000 has been raised for his family since, with more set to follow this weekend.

Walsall Wood – one of Taylor’s former clubs – take on Wolverhampton Casuals at the BBG Stadium, Oak Park, with all gate proceeds donated to the fund, set up by Darlaston to support Taylor’s partner Kelly and his two children Tia-Nicole and Theo.

The Midland League Premier Division encounter kicks off at 3pm.

Cassies dedicated their Walsall Senior Cup tie with Tividale to Taylor on Tuesday, printing a special programme with ‘Taylor 9’ on the front.

Earlier in the week, OJM Black Country donated their gate receipts from their JW Hunt Cup victory over Brocton – plus another £500 from players and backroom staff – while Dudley Town Juniors managed to raise £155 at their game with Solihull Moors.