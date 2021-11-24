Harriers hit back for three points

Harriers trailed at half-time, but Ashley fired in the equaliser just after the interval and then Alex Penny put them in front midway through he second half.

And then Sam Austin put the icing on the cake with an incredible individual goal.

Sporting Khalsa were beaten 2-1 by play-off hopefuls Stamford in Northern One Midlands. Liam Armstrong opened the scoring in the first half, only for Stamford to turn things around after the interval.

Hednesford Town’s Birmingham Senior Cup tie with Romulus went to penalties, with the Pitmen prevailing 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Rushall Olympic advanced past Coleshill Town in the second round of the Walsall Senior Cup on Monday.