Soham Town Rangers 0 Sporting Khalsa 2 - Report

Ian Rowe’s side, which featured new signing Luke Yates from Alvechurch, sealed victory with second half strikes from James McGrady and Robinson.

Khalsa’s opener came after keeper Finlay Iron failed to deal with a corner and McGrady’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the line before being cleared.

There was little doubt over the second goal with Robinson’s thumping strike from a Sean Williams pass finding the top corner.

Chances were few and far between with McGrady going close in the first half while Williams was only denied a goal by a fine save from Iron.