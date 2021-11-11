Claregate setting the pace at the top

Sedgley White Lions

Claregate saw off another of their title rivals, previously unbeaten Dudley Rangers United, as they opened up a four point advantage at the top of the Concentric Sales & Lettings sponsored section after emerging worthy 4-1 victors, writes Dave McLean.

In what was a sixth straight success for Claregate, Dan Lawrence bagged a vital double and was supported on the goal trail by Rodney Williams and Alex Cameron. United's sole response came from Remy Birch.

Blades FC took over second spot after edging a 3-2 away win at second place Widdas FC. The visitors impressed early on and took a 2-0 advantage inside the opening 20 minutes.

Although Widdas came more into the game they were unable to end their opponents unbeaten start to the campaign which has now extended to six matches.

On target for Blades in this latest fixture were the trio of Harry Woodbine, Declan Fellows and Todd Ferrier, with the Foster brothers, Mike and Matt, replying for the hosts.

There was a second successive league triumph for CTS United as they made it 12 goals in their last two outings, on the latest occasion seeing off basement outfit Gunmakers Arms without reply. Claiming his second league hat-trick in as many games was Jack Kelly, supported by Akio Ellis, Ashley Walker and Kristian Pritchard.

In the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup, top flight Beacon representative Trysull Athletic fell at the second round hurdle, bowing out 4-2 away to Londonderry Rangers. The only goal joy for Athletic came from Lloyd Hickman and Jordan Darby.

On the Paycare Development Division front, leaders Sedgley Rangers showed their power once more when hitting third place Wombourne Athletic 7-0 with efforts from Jermelle Banner (two), Jordan Robinson, Greg Corbett, Steve Garbutt, Craig Bickley and Brad Ormerod.

Rangers, who also have a game in hand, stay two points clear of nearest rivals Brandhall Colts as the latter secured a sixth league win in nine, emerging 5-0 victors against a battling Bushbury Hill side.

Denying a Bushbury team, who had opportunities, particularly in the second period, were the Armstrong brothers, Kyle and Connor, while Taylor Nolan made it a nap hand for the Colts.

Back in top three are AFC Bloxwich after extending their unbeaten league start to seven matches with a 4-1 home success against Kewford Eagles West and goals from Reece Berry, Luke Oakley, Dale Brice and a special edge of the box effort from Tom Jackson.

Having got off the mark the previous weekend in an outside cup tie, basement outfit Sedgley White Lions West kept up the good work with a memorable 6-5 first league win at home to Lane Head Titans.

In what proved a real thriller, the Lions trailed by the odd goal in five at the interval, before finally grabbing the lead 4-3 early in the second period.

Even then, Lane Head, who themselves have yet to register a league win, levelled the scores on two further occasions, before a 'route one' kick from Lions' keeper Cory Simner was latched on to by Rhys Dicken and he smashed home what proved to be a dramatic match winner.

Dicken bagged a brace on the afternoon, but going one better was front man Jake Hayfield and Dan Woodward made it six of the best. Keeping things tight were the Lane Head quartet of Reece Wilson (two), Jonathan Davies, Clayton Hayward and Mike Moorcroft.

Gornal Rangers remain on the heels of the top three following a 4-0 away success at Sedgley & Gornal United East with Liam Cullen, John Meddings, Tom Gwinnell and Ty Markland inflicting the damage.

On the same points as Gornal and back to winning ways were AFC Sporting Gornal who emerged clear 4-0 winners over visiting Sporting Black Country with Luke Chapman firing a double, along with single efforts from Chris Hunt and Grant Davis.

In a rare goalless encounter, AFC Goldthorne and Hagley United had to settle for a share on the spoils and not surprisingly stay on the same points total, although the latter have a match in hand.