Clubs back on the road to Wembley in the FA Trophy

Sporting Khalsa and Rushall Olympic play out a third qualifying round derby at the Aspray Arena, while Hednesford Town and Chasetown are also at home.

The Pitmen host Peterborough Sports, while the Scholars take on Alvechurch.

Stafford Rangers are on the road at Bedford Town and Stourbridge go to Redditch United – while in National League North Kidderminster Harriers host Spennymoor Town.

Harriers are one place and two points outside the play-off places.

Hanley Town will hope to stretch their lead at the top of the Midland Premier when they visit Uttoxeter Town tonight.

If they do drop points, then second-placed Lichfield City will be looking to take advantage at Shifnal Town, and third-placed Lye Town at struggling Wolverhampton Casuals.

Elsewhere, Walsall Wood travel to Highgate United, Tividale host Boldmere St Michaels and AFC Wulfrunians visit Whitchurch Alport.

Stone Old Alleynians welcome Stourport Swifts to Kings Park and Bewdley Town host Haughmond.

There are several derbies in Midland One, with Bilston Town Community hosting Wednesfield, Cradley Town taking on Khalsa Football Federation and Wolves Sporting welcoming Dudley Sports.

Elsewhere, Darlaston Town 1874 host Atherstone Town, Heath Hayes face leaders Stapenhill and OJM Black Country take on AFC Bridgnorth.