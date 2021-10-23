Sporting Khalsa 2 Spalding United 0 - Report

In contrast, the Tulips had arrived at Noose Lane with a four-match unbeaten run to their name but left empty-handed after first half strikes from James McGrady and Jumaane Meggoe.

McGrady struck early with a well-taken opener and the lead was extended by Meggoe on 26 minutes.

The visitors stepped up their performance after the break but couldn’t find a way to breach Ian Rowe’s side who stood firm to hold on to a valuable three points.