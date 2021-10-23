Sporting Khalsa 2 Spalding United 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

Sporting Khalsa ended a mini blip of two successive league defeats with a comfortable victory against in-form Spalding.

Sporting Khalsa 2 Spalding United 0 - Report

In contrast, the Tulips had arrived at Noose Lane with a four-match unbeaten run to their name but left empty-handed after first half strikes from James McGrady and Jumaane Meggoe.

McGrady struck early with a well-taken opener and the lead was extended by Meggoe on 26 minutes.

The visitors stepped up their performance after the break but couldn’t find a way to breach Ian Rowe’s side who stood firm to hold on to a valuable three points.

Next up for Sporting is a midweek trip to Corby Town who sit above Rowe’s team but with only goal difference separating the two sides.

Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News